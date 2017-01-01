Come ogni nuova stagione, a fianco delle serie anime previste in calendario, ecco giungere il turno delle produzioni "dal vivo" con la lista di drama, special televisivi e film live action in programma per la stagione invernale del 2017.
 
Di seguito l'elenco di tutte le produzioni accompagnate dai link alle notizie con le informazioni e alle schede presenti nel database.

 
DRAMA TRATTI DA MANGA - Inverno 2017
 
Sentimentale, commedia, psicologico

Tokyo Tarareba Musume - 18.01.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer
Kuzu no Honkai - Scum's Wish - 19.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Totsuzen Desu Ga Ashita Kekkon Shimasu - 23.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Kimi wa Pet Remake - 07.02.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer

Cucina, slice of life

Samurai Nobushi no Gourmet - NETFLIX  - 17.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 
Hokusai to Meshi saeareba  - 25.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 
Bakumatsu Gourmet Bushimeshi - 10.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 
Love Concierge - xx.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
 
Poliziesco/crimini, sport, supereroi

Inspector Zenigata - 10.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Dansui - 22.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 
Chuunen Superman Salaryman - 14.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 
Gin to Kin - 08.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer

Sfondo storico

Seirei no Moribito Stagione 2 - 21.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 
 
 
SPECIAL TRATTI DA MANGA - Inverno 2017
 
Cucina, sport, slice of life

Kodoku no Gourmet Oshōgatsu Special ~Inagashira Gorō no Nagai Ichinichi~ - 02.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 

Tsuri Baka Nisshi 2 Shinshun ~ Ise Shima de Tairyou! Hajimete no Shucchou-hen  - 02.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live


 
FILM LIVE TRATTI DA MANGA - Inverno 2017
 
 
Bullismo, amicizia, slice-of-life

Kizudarake no Akuma - The Badly-Bruised Devil - 04.02.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer
Isshukan Friends - 18.02.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Tsuioku Memory - xx.xx.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
 
Sentimentale, introspettivo e commedia

Itazura na kiss The Movie 2 Campus hen - xx.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer1, 2
Kyo no Kira-kun - 25.02.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Hirunaka no Ryuusei - 24.03.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer
P & JK - 25.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Karera ga honki de amu toki wa - 25.02.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer 
Mustard Chocolate - xx.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live 
Haruchika - 04.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
 
Sport, psicologico, musica

Saki Mahjong The Movie - 03.02.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Sangatsu no Lion / Un marzo da Leoni 1 - 18.03.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Kiseki Ano Hi no Sobito (storia vera della band Greeen) - 28.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer 1, 2


Soprannaturale, mistero
 
Sakurada Reset 1 Zenpen (tratto da light novel) - 25.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
 
Azione, yakuza, fantascienza, horror

Shinjuku Swan 2 - 21.01.2017- notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Hamon Yakuza Boogie (tratto da romanzo) - 28.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Ghost in the Shell - 30.03.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2, 3, 4 - scheda live - trailer 1, 2, 3
Rings - 03.02.2017 - scheda live

 
 
