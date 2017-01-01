Di seguito l'elenco di tutte le produzioni accompagnate dai link alle notizie con le informazioni e alle schede presenti nel database.
DRAMA TRATTI DA MANGA - Inverno 2017
Sentimentale, commedia, psicologico
Tokyo Tarareba Musume - 18.01.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer
Kuzu no Honkai - Scum's Wish - 19.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Totsuzen Desu Ga Ashita Kekkon Shimasu - 23.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Kimi wa Pet Remake - 07.02.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer
Cucina, slice of life
Samurai Nobushi no Gourmet - NETFLIX - 17.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Hokusai to Meshi saeareba - 25.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Bakumatsu Gourmet Bushimeshi - 10.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Love Concierge - xx.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Poliziesco/crimini, sport, supereroi
Inspector Zenigata - 10.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Dansui - 22.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Chuunen Superman Salaryman - 14.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Gin to Kin - 08.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Sfondo storico
Seirei no Moribito Stagione 2 - 21.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
SPECIAL TRATTI DA MANGA - Inverno 2017
Cucina, sport, slice of life
Kodoku no Gourmet Oshōgatsu Special ~Inagashira Gorō no Nagai Ichinichi~ - 02.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Tsuri Baka Nisshi 2 Shinshun ~ Ise Shima de Tairyou! Hajimete no Shucchou-hen - 02.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
FILM LIVE TRATTI DA MANGA - Inverno 2017
Kizudarake no Akuma - The Badly-Bruised Devil - 04.02.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer
Isshukan Friends - 18.02.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Tsuioku Memory - xx.xx.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Sentimentale, introspettivo e commedia
Itazura na kiss The Movie 2 Campus hen - xx.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer1, 2
Kyo no Kira-kun - 25.02.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Hirunaka no Ryuusei - 24.03.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer
P & JK - 25.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Karera ga honki de amu toki wa - 25.02.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Mustard Chocolate - xx.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live
Haruchika - 04.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Sport, psicologico, musica
Saki Mahjong The Movie - 03.02.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Sangatsu no Lion / Un marzo da Leoni 1 - 18.03.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2 - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Kiseki Ano Hi no Sobito (storia vera della band Greeen) - 28.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Soprannaturale, mistero
Sakurada Reset 1 Zenpen (tratto da light novel) - 25.03.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer 1, 2
Azione, yakuza, fantascienza, horror
Shinjuku Swan 2 - 21.01.2017- notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Hamon Yakuza Boogie (tratto da romanzo) - 28.01.2017 - notizia su ac - scheda live - trailer
Ghost in the Shell - 30.03.2017 - notizia su ac 1, 2, 3, 4 - scheda live - trailer 1, 2, 3
Rings - 03.02.2017 - scheda live
