A pochi giorni dal debutto delle prime serie invernali i siti ufficiali e le emittenti televisive nipponiche continuano a sommergerci di nuovi ed ulteriori video promozionali per i propri prodotti. Qui di seguito vi proponiamo una carrellata di video, usciti negli scorsi giorni, per serie di cui era già noto almeno un altro trailer in precedenza e che vi  avevamo presentato  in apposite notizie dedicate. Per approfondire vi rimandiamo a Le novità Anime per la stagione dell'inverno 2017.

 
Seiren (in simulcast per VVVVID)
 



All Out!! seconda parte (in simulcast per VVVVID)
 



Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas (in simulcast per Crunchyroll)
 




Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid (Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon)
 


Fuuka
 



Youjo Senki: Saga of Tanya the Evil
 

Schoolgirl Strikers
 



Twin Angel Break
 


Ao Oni the Animation Film
 


Rewrite (seconda parte)
 






 

