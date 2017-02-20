【公式HP更新】
2/19(日)放送79話登場キャラクター追加！
第９宇宙
戦士ラベンダ（声：草尾毅）
第１１宇宙
戦士トッポ （声：斎藤次郎）
第２宇宙
破壊神ヘレス（声：浅野真澄）https://t.co/LEDS2ztmLA#ドラゴンボール超 #宇宙サバイバル編 pic.twitter.com/JoDtYNpRuO
— 「ドラゴンボール超」公式 (@DB_super2015) 17 febbraio 2017
Universo 9
Kaioushin: Rou - Doppiatore: Yasunori Masutani
Dio della Distruzione: Sidra - Doppiatore: Yasuhiro Mamiya
Combattente: Basil - Doppiatore: Tsuyoshi Koyama
Combattente: Bergamo - Doppiatore: Eiji Takemoto
Universo 11
Kaioushin: Kai - Doppiatore: Taishi Murata
Dio della Distruzione: Heles - Doppiatore: Masumi Asano
Combattente: Toppo - Doppiatore: Jirou Saitou
All Gods of Destruction and their universes.
I'm not sure about the drink names of Kitera and Ivan.
Thanks to @YonkouProd for raw images. pic.twitter.com/Z0cDbAhbB8
— Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) 17 febbraio 2017
Scoop 2.
Gohan fans, rejoice!
It specifically mentions his "ultimate" form in the brackets.
Again, thanks to @YonkouProd for the raw. pic.twitter.com/FjpjhrcrPC
— Ken Xyro (@KenXyro) 17 febbraio 2017
No more twins ala Champa+Beerus, but it seems Toriyama and Toyotaro still used the X+Y=13 twin universe idea when splitting up the workload. pic.twitter.com/EwYFwc8Ynw
— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 18 febbraio 2017
Back in his DBAF fan manga days, Toyotaro (aka Toyble) already made a joke about how Lood in GT was called a "God of Destruction". pic.twitter.com/KEBzyUhW0O
— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 18 febbraio 2017
Really no new info on those other universe fighters. Meanwhile with Gohan...well, they're promising a lot. Will they deliver? pic.twitter.com/oytnszSNHD
— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 17 febbraio 2017
See if you can spot what's wrong and/or confusing about these official bios. pic.twitter.com/qcjGuarc04
— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 17 febbraio 2017
Two brand-new character profiles up on the Toei DBS website. Spoilers, sort of. https://t.co/LaQOww7Pkb pic.twitter.com/PNyjp8h3Jh
— Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) 17 febbraio 2017
Fonte consultata:
Crunchyroll
Devi eseguire l'accesso per lasciare un commento.