Buu contro Lavenda "The Kicker" e Gohan contro "Veleno" Bergamo... Ecco le sfide che stiamo vedendo in questi episodi di Dragon Ball Super, oltre ovviamente a nuovi universi e nuovi Dei della Distruzione, dai nomi che ricordano tanto delle bevande alcoliche. Siti web e riviste stanno facendo a gara per presentare i nuovi personaggi, così anche noi vi presentiamo una rassegna di immagini e tweet per scoprire le new entry del franchise.
 

Universo 9

Kaioushin: Rou - Doppiatore: Yasunori Masutani
Dio della Distruzione: Sidra - Doppiatore: Yasuhiro Mamiya
Combattente: Basil - Doppiatore: Tsuyoshi Koyama
Combattente: Bergamo - Doppiatore: Eiji Takemoto

Universo 11

Kaioushin: Kai - Doppiatore: Taishi Murata
Dio della Distruzione: Heles - Doppiatore: Masumi Asano
Combattente: Toppo - Doppiatore: Jirou Saitou
 
 


 
 
 
 


