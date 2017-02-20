All Gods of Destruction and their universes.



I'm not sure about the drink names of Kitera and Ivan.



Thanks to @YonkouProd for raw images. pic.twitter.com/Z0cDbAhbB8

Scoop 2.

Gohan fans, rejoice!



It specifically mentions his "ultimate" form in the brackets.



Again, thanks to @YonkouProd for the raw. pic.twitter.com/FjpjhrcrPC

No more twins ala Champa+Beerus, but it seems Toriyama and Toyotaro still used the X+Y=13 twin universe idea when splitting up the workload. pic.twitter.com/EwYFwc8Ynw

Back in his DBAF fan manga days, Toyotaro (aka Toyble) already made a joke about how Lood in GT was called a "God of Destruction". pic.twitter.com/KEBzyUhW0O

Really no new info on those other universe fighters. Meanwhile with Gohan...well, they're promising a lot. Will they deliver? pic.twitter.com/oytnszSNHD

See if you can spot what's wrong and/or confusing about these official bios. pic.twitter.com/qcjGuarc04

Two brand-new character profiles up on the Toei DBS website. Spoilers, sort of. https://t.co/LaQOww7Pkb pic.twitter.com/PNyjp8h3Jh

