Anime 2016: Miglior OPENING History Maker (Yuri!!! on Ice) [Dean Fujioka] - 32.25% (99 voti)

Kaze no Uta (Tales of Zestiria The X) [Flow] - 22.15% (68 voti)

99 (Mob Psycho 100) [Mob Choir] - 21.17% (65 voti)

Redo (Re:Zero kara Hajimeru Isekai Seikatsu) [Konomi Suzuki] - 16.94% (52 voti)

Nessuna di queste (dicci quale meritava) - 7.49% (23 voti) Totale voti: 307

「History Maker」

DEAN FUJIOKA

Can you hear my heartbeat?Tired of feeling never enoughI close my eyes and tell myself that my dreams will come trueThere’ll be no more darknesswhen you believe in yourself you are unstoppableWhere your destiny lies, dancing on the blades,you set my heart on fireDon’t stop us now, the moment of truthWe were born to make historyWe’ll make it happen, we’ll turn it aroundYes, we were born to make history(born to make history)(born to make history)Don’t stop us now, the moment of truthWe were born to make historyWe’ll make it happen, we’ll turn it aroundYes, we were born to make historyCan you hear my heartbeat?I’ve got a feeling it’s never too lateI close my eyes and see myself how my dreams will come trueThere’ll be no more darknesswhen you believe in yourself you are unstoppableWhere your destiny lies, dancing on the blades,you set my heart on fireDon’t stop us now, the moment of truthWe were born to make historyWe’ll make it happen, we’ll turn it aroundYes, we were born to make history(born to make history)(born to make history)Don’t stop us now, the moment of truthWe were born to make historyWe’ll make it happen, we’ll turn it aroundYes, we were born to make historyWe were born to make historyWe were born to make historyYes, we were born to make history

La canzone vincitrice ha due particolarità: è cantata tutta in inglese ed e' cantata tutta in inglese BENE da un giapponese: Dean Fujioka.