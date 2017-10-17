Il sito The Verge ha svelato che Netflix ha grandi piani in serbo per il 2018, difatti pare che si stia preparando a produrre ben 30 nuove serie animate, sfruttando un ampio budget, di 8 miliardi di dollari stanziato appositamente per sviluppare e produrre contenuti originali (tutte le produzioni, non solo anime). L’obiettivo è quello di raggiungere la quota di 50% di contenuti originali nel proprio sito entro la fine del 2018.
 

Alcune opere previste il prossimo anno sono già note: Violet Evergarden (Kyoto Animation), A.I.C.O. – Incarnation (BONES), Sword Gai: The Animation (DLE), B: The Beginning (Production I.G.), Lost Song (LIDEN FILMS), Kakegurui (MAPPA), Devilman Crybaby (Science SARU), Baki (TMS Entertainment), Cannon Busters (Satelight), Rilakkuma, Domo (Dwarf Studio), Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya (Toei Animation).

Fonte Consultata:
Anime News Network