Alcune opere previste il prossimo anno sono già note: Violet Evergarden (Kyoto Animation), A.I.C.O. – Incarnation (BONES), Sword Gai: The Animation (DLE), B: The Beginning (Production I.G.), Lost Song (LIDEN FILMS), Kakegurui (MAPPA), Devilman Crybaby (Science SARU), Baki (TMS Entertainment), Cannon Busters (Satelight), Rilakkuma, Domo (Dwarf Studio), Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya (Toei Animation).
Fonte Consultata:
Anime News Network
Speriamo che abbiano un buon riscontro, altrimenti Netflix in futuro potrebbe anche decidere di investire molto meno in Anime, in caso di trend negativo.
Devi eseguire l'accesso per lasciare un commento.