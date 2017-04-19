Are we all just gonna sleep on the fact that The Rock dressed up as Pikachu for his daughter on Easter because that's badass wtf 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lwDiRBfZy6 — Savannah Brownell (@NillaTheGreat) 17 aprile 2017





Quello che un padre sarebbe disposto a fare per i suoi figli non ha confini, incluso mettersi a fare idei suoi personaggi preferiti, per quanto comici o non compatibili con la stazza essi siano., noto ai fan del wrestling col soprannome di, ha preso alla lettera questo stile di vita ed a pasqua si è travestito (per la seconda volta) da, il personaggio preferito di sua figlia Jasmine."Sono stanco, oggi è il mio unico giorno di riposo, in questo costume ci sono 118 gradi ed Hobbs continua a voler fare pipì sulla mia gamba. Ed io adoro ogni attimo. Tieni duro, è quello che fanno i papà."Come abbiamo detto non era la prima volta, The Rock aveva già fatto questa grande sorpresa alla sua piccola aded evidentemente la grande riuscita lo ha spinto a riproporla.