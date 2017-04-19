Dwayne Johnson, noto ai fan del wrestling col soprannome di The Rock, ha preso alla lettera questo stile di vita ed a pasqua si è travestito (per la seconda volta) da Pikachu, il personaggio preferito di sua figlia Jasmine.
The first time Jasmine's favorite character, Pikachu came to visit her months ago she was only crawling. For Easter Sunday @laurenhashianofficial and I thought, Pikachu should make a special visit once again. Well, Pikachu didn't account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, "I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you're not allowed to take a break until I go night night". At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, "Peekyu" because she can't say, Pikachu. I'm tired, today's my only day off, it's 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It's what daddy's do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families. #Rockachu #DaddyPuttinInWork #TheGameThatNeverEnds #PikachuLooksBloated
"Sono stanco, oggi è il mio unico giorno di riposo, in questo costume ci sono 118 gradi ed Hobbs continua a voler fare pipì sulla mia gamba. Ed io adoro ogni attimo. Tieni duro, è quello che fanno i papà."
Come abbiamo detto non era la prima volta, The Rock aveva già fatto questa grande sorpresa alla sua piccola ad Halloween ed evidentemente la grande riuscita lo ha spinto a riproporla.
Are we all just gonna sleep on the fact that The Rock dressed up as Pikachu for his daughter on Easter because that's badass wtf 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/lwDiRBfZy6— Savannah Brownell (@NillaTheGreat) 17 aprile 2017
