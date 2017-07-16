tra il 10 e il 16 luglio 2017

Riportiamo la classifica dei volumi di manga più venduti in Giappone nella settimana compresastilata in base ai dati forniti da, la più importante fonte di dati statistici in Giappone.Qualche avvicendamento nelle zone alte della classifica di questa settimana conche all'uscita hanno abbastanza spinta per prendersi le prime posizioni. Permaneche tiene ancora il podio.Passando oltre ci sono numeri interessanti per Food Wars, Come dopo la Pioggia (Koi wa Ameagari no You ni) e The Promised Neverland. Torna anche Aria nella sua edizione definitiva.