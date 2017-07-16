Riportiamo la classifica dei volumi di manga più venduti in Giappone nella settimana compresa tra il 10 e il 16 luglio 2017 stilata in base ai dati forniti da Oricon, la più importante fonte di dati statistici in Giappone.
Qualche avvicendamento nelle zone alte della classifica di questa settimana con The Seven Deadly Sins e Ace of Diamond Act II che all'uscita hanno abbastanza spinta per prendersi le prime posizioni. Permane Hunter x Hunter che tiene ancora il podio.
Passando oltre ci sono numeri interessanti per Food Wars, Come dopo la Pioggia (Koi wa Ameagari no You ni) e The Promised Neverland. Torna anche Aria nella sua edizione definitiva.
|Rank
(Prev.)
|Titolo
|Autore
|Copie
Vendute
(Totali)
|Editore
|1
(NEW)
|The Seven Deadly Sins Vol.27
|Nakaba Suzuki
|153.726
|Kodansha
|2
(NEW)
|Ace of Diamond Act II Vol.8
|Yuuji Terajima
|88.509
|Kodansha
|3
(2)
|Hunter x Hunter Vol.34
|Yoshihiro Togashi
|69.650
(1.104.156)
|Shueisha
|4
(1)
|Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Vol.25
|Yuuto Tsukuda
Shun Saeki
|66.527
(280.176)
|Shueisha
|5
(NEW)
|Tokyo Tarareba Musume Vol.9
|Akiko Higashimura
|63.212
|Kodansha
|6
(NEW)
|Poh no Ichizoku: Haru no Yume
|Moto Hagio
|61.664
(62.844)
|Shogakukan
|7
(NEW)
|Come dopo la pioggia Vol.8
|Jun Mayuzuki
|60.424
|Shogakukan
|8
(NEW)
|Gozen 0-ji, Kiss Shi ni Kite yo Vol.6
|Rin Mikimoto
|59.207
|Kodansha
|9
(NEW)
|Watashi no Shounen Vol.3
|Hitomi Takano
|55.003
|Futabasha
|10
(NEW)
|Hajime no Ippo Vol.118
|George Morikawa
|53.363
|Kodansha
|Rank
(Prev.)
|Titolo
|Autore
|Copie
Vendute
(Totali)
|Editore
|11
(3)
|Gintama Vol.69
|Hideaki Sorachi
|50.025
(197.538)
|Shueisha
|12
(11)
|Amaama to Inazuma Vol.9
|Gido Amagakure
|48.865
(100.002)
|Kodansha
|13
(4)
|The Promised Neverland Vol.4
|Kaiu Shirai
|48.519
(182.819)
|Shueisha
|14
(NEW)
|Kobayashi-san no Maid Dragon Vol.6
|Cool kyoushinja
|44.165
|Futabasha
|15
(9)
|Tokyo Ghoul:re Vol.11
|Sui Ishida
|37.019
(684.201)
|Shueisha
|16
(NEW)
|Mashiro no Oto Vol.18
|Marimo Ragawa
|28.660
|Kodansha
|17
(NEW)
|Mangaka to Yakuza Vol.2
|Koda
|26.343
|Brite
|18
(NEW)
|Kaio Dante Vol.3
|Ryoji Minagawa
Fukuro Izumi
|25.908
|Shogakukan
|19
(NEW)
|Oosama ni Sasagu Kusiriyubi Vol.7
|Shiho Watanabe
|24.614
(25.096)
|Shogakukan
|20
(NEW)
|Aria The Masterpiece Vol.6
|Kozue Amano
|24.046
(24.523)
|Mag Garden
|
Le Posizioni dalla 21 alla 50 (click)
21) Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Vol.22 (23.815 / 81.415)
22) Twin Star Exorcists Vol.12 (22.682 / 93.162)
23) Yuragi-sou no Yuna-san Vol.6 (21.945 / 99.344)
24) Infection Vol.7 (21.458 / 21.458)
25) Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Dokomademo Vol.3 (20.463 / 20.838)
26) Robot × Laserbeam Vol.1 (19.791 / 79.396)
27) Ryūsui no Tsubasa Shiji: Ryūkō Seikeiden Vol.5 (19.223 / 19.223)
28) Game -Suits no Sukima- Vol.3 (18.779 / 60.219)
29) Baltzar Militarismus Vol.10 (18.576 / 39.801)
30) Yokai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou Vol.14 (18.556 / 37.519)
31) My Hero Academia Vol.14 (18.530 / 53.039)
32) Space Brothers Vol.31 (18.448 / 318.867)
33) Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler Vol.7 (18.304 / 164.311)
34) Blue Giant Supreme Vol.2 (17.591 / 115.870)
35) Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Vol.4 (171.58 / 92.823)
36) Sayonara Alpha (16.861 / 17.051)
37) Fate/Grand Order Anthology Comic STAR Vol.5 (16.764 / 204.21)
38) Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriazu Shine Vol.5 (16.196 / 16.196)
39) Magi - The Labyrinth of Magic Vol.34 (15.920 / 355.769)
40) The Promised Neverland Vol.1 (15.741 / 292.983)
41) The Promised Neverland Vol.3 (15.695 / 24.732)
42) Yūkoku no Moriarty Vol.3 (15.650 / 57.895)
43) Domestic Girlfriend Vol.14 (15.570 / 15.570)
44) The Promised Neverland Vol.2 (15.502 / 273.567)
45) Ultraman Vol.10 (15.449 / 53.810)
46) Sengoku Gonbe Vol.7 (14.925 / 40.632)
47) Domestic Girlfriend Special Edition Vol.14 (14.707 / 14.707)
48) Magical Girl Apocalypse Vol.15 (14.680 / 26.290)
49) Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Vol.3 (14.532 / 61.184)
50) One Piece Vol.85 (14.509 / 2.530.826)
|La classifica della settimana
precedente al 9 Luglio
|La prossima settimana...
|
Devi eseguire l'accesso per lasciare un commento.