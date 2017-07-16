Top 20 Manga giappone

Riportiamo la classifica dei volumi di manga più venduti in Giappone nella settimana compresa tra il 10 e il 16 luglio 2017 stilata in base ai dati forniti da Oricon, la più importante fonte di dati statistici in Giappone.

Qualche avvicendamento nelle zone alte della classifica di questa settimana con The Seven Deadly Sins e Ace of Diamond Act II che all'uscita hanno abbastanza spinta per prendersi le prime posizioni. Permane Hunter x Hunter che tiene ancora il podio.

Passando oltre ci sono numeri interessanti per Food Wars, Come dopo la Pioggia (Koi wa Ameagari no You ni) e The Promised Neverland. Torna anche Aria nella sua edizione definitiva.

 
Rank
(Prev.)		 Titolo Autore Copie
Vendute
(Totali)		 Editore
1
(NEW)		 The Seven Deadly Sins Vol.27 Nakaba Suzuki 153.726 Kodansha
2
(NEW)		 Ace of Diamond Act II Vol.8 Yuuji Terajima 88.509 Kodansha
3
(2)		 Hunter x Hunter Vol.34 Yoshihiro Togashi 69.650
(1.104.156)		 Shueisha
4
(1)		 Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma Vol.25 Yuuto Tsukuda
Shun Saeki		 66.527
(280.176)		 Shueisha
5
(NEW)		 Tokyo Tarareba Musume Vol.9 Akiko Higashimura 63.212 Kodansha
6
(NEW)		 Poh no Ichizoku: Haru no Yume Moto Hagio 61.664
(62.844)		 Shogakukan
7
(NEW)		 Come dopo la pioggia Vol.8 Jun Mayuzuki 60.424 Shogakukan
8
(NEW)		 Gozen 0-ji, Kiss Shi ni Kite yo Vol.6 Rin Mikimoto 59.207 Kodansha
9
(NEW)		 Watashi no Shounen Vol.3 Hitomi Takano 55.003 Futabasha
10
(NEW)		 Hajime no Ippo Vol.118 George Morikawa 53.363 Kodansha
 
Seven Deadly Sins 27 Ace of Diamond II 8 Hunter x Hunter 34
 
Rank
(Prev.)		 Titolo Autore Copie
Vendute
(Totali)		 Editore
11
(3)		 Gintama Vol.69 Hideaki Sorachi 50.025
(197.538)		 Shueisha
12
(11)		 Amaama to Inazuma Vol.9 Gido Amagakure 48.865
(100.002)		 Kodansha
13
(4)		 The Promised Neverland Vol.4 Kaiu Shirai 48.519
(182.819)		 Shueisha
14
(NEW)		 Kobayashi-san no Maid Dragon Vol.6 Cool kyoushinja 44.165 Futabasha
15
(9)		 Tokyo Ghoul:re Vol.11 Sui Ishida 37.019
(684.201)		 Shueisha
16
(NEW)		 Mashiro no Oto Vol.18 Marimo Ragawa 28.660 Kodansha
17
(NEW)		 Mangaka to Yakuza Vol.2 Koda 26.343 Brite
18
(NEW)		 Kaio Dante Vol.3 Ryoji Minagawa
Fukuro Izumi		 25.908 Shogakukan
19
(NEW)		 Oosama ni Sasagu Kusiriyubi Vol.7 Shiho Watanabe 24.614
(25.096)		 Shogakukan
20
(NEW)		 Aria The Masterpiece Vol.6 Kozue Amano 24.046
(24.523)		 Mag Garden
   
 
Food Wars 25 Koi wa Ameagari 8 My Boy 3
 
 
 
Le Posizioni dalla 21 alla 50 (click)
 

21) Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan Vol.22 (23.815 / 81.415)
22) Twin Star Exorcists Vol.12 (22.682 / 93.162)
23) Yuragi-sou no Yuna-san Vol.6 (21.945 / 99.344)
24) Infection Vol.7 (21.458 / 21.458)
25) Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Dokomademo Vol.3 (20.463 / 20.838)
26) Robot × Laserbeam Vol.1 (19.791 / 79.396)
27) Ryūsui no Tsubasa Shiji: Ryūkō Seikeiden Vol.5 (19.223 / 19.223)
28) Game -Suits no Sukima- Vol.3 (18.779 / 60.219)
29) Baltzar Militarismus Vol.10 (18.576 / 39.801)
30) Yokai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou Vol.14 (18.556 / 37.519)

31) My Hero Academia Vol.14 (18.530 / 53.039)
32) Space Brothers Vol.31 (18.448 / 318.867)
33) Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler Vol.7 (18.304 / 164.311)
34) Blue Giant Supreme Vol.2 (17.591 / 115.870)
35) Isekai Izakaya "Nobu" Vol.4 (171.58 / 92.823)
36) Sayonara Alpha (16.861 / 17.051)
37) Fate/Grand Order Anthology Comic STAR Vol.5 (16.764 / 204.21)
38) Konya wa Tsuki ga Kirei desu ga, Toriazu Shine Vol.5 (16.196 / 16.196)
39) Magi - The Labyrinth of Magic Vol.34 (15.920 / 355.769)
40) The Promised Neverland Vol.1 (15.741 / 292.983)

41) The Promised Neverland Vol.3 (15.695 / 24.732)
42) Yūkoku no Moriarty Vol.3 (15.650 / 57.895)
43) Domestic Girlfriend Vol.14 (15.570 / 15.570)
44) The Promised Neverland Vol.2 (15.502 / 273.567)
45) Ultraman Vol.10 (15.449 / 53.810)
46) Sengoku Gonbe Vol.7 (14.925 / 40.632)
47) Domestic Girlfriend Special Edition Vol.14 (14.707 / 14.707)
48) Magical Girl Apocalypse Vol.15 (14.680 / 26.290)
49) Koi to Yobu ni wa Kimochi Warui Vol.3 (14.532 / 61.184)
50) One Piece Vol.85 (14.509 / 2.530.826)
 
