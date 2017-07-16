La presente lista considera solo le serie "televisive" in corso di trasmissione al momento. Per tutte le informazioni del caso sugli anime in programmazione, ma anche OVA e film, vi ricordiamo il nostro riepilogo generale con le novità Anime per la stagione dell'estate 2017
Quotidianamente trovate anche le uscite streaming in home, o nella pagina con la Lista degli streaming, e nel menù principale potete utilizzare la funzione calendario anime.
Note:
1. Crunchyroll pubblica gli episodi in simulcast per gli abbonati e divengono "free" dopo una settimana.
2. PrimeVideo (Amazon) è un offerta solo per abbonamento.
Buona visione!
NOVITÀ
- Altair A Record of Battles (Shokoku no Altair) - Mercoledì
- DIVE!! - Lunedì
- Welcome to the Ballroom (Ballroom e Youkoso) - Mercoledì
IN PROSECUZIONE
- Re:Creators - Venerdì
- Shingeki no Bahamut: Virgin Soul - Mercoledì
NOVITÀ
- A Centaur's Life (Centaur no Nayami) - Domenica 16:30
- Angel's 3Piece! (Tenshi no 3P!) - Lunedì 14:30
- Aho-Girl - Martedì 17:30
- Classroom of the Elite (Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoshitsu e) - Mercoledì 18:00
- Clean Freak Aoyama kun (Keppeki Danshi! Aoyama-kun) - Domenica 18:30
- Chronos Ruler - Venerdì 19:30
- Convenience Store Boyfriends (Konbini Kareshi) - Giovedì 21:05
- Elegant Yokai Apartment Life (Youkai Apato no Yuuga na Nichijou) - Lunedì 17:30
- Fastest Finger First (Nana maru San Batsu) - Martedì 21:30
- Fox Spirit Matchmaker (Enmusubi no Youko-chan) Sabato 15:30
- Gamers! - Giovedì 17:30
- In another World with my Smartphone (Isekai wa smartphone to tomo ni) - Martedì 15:00
- Magical Circle Guru Guru - Martedì 20:05
- My First Girlfriend is a Gal (Hajimete no Gal) - Mercoledì 17:30
- New Game!! - Martedì 16:00
- Nora, Princess and Stray Cat (Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart) - Mercoledì 17:15
- Restaurant to Another World (Isekai Shokudo) - Lunedì 20:05
- Sayuki Reload Blast - Mercoledì 17:00
- The Irresponsible Galaxy Tylor - Mercoledì 18:30
- Tsuredure Children - Martedì 17:45
IN PROSECUZIONE
- BONO BONO 2nd Season - Sabato 02:00
- BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS - Mercoledì 11:25
- Ninja Girl & Samurai Master - Venerdì 20:05
- Seven Mortal Sins - Venerdì 19:35 (manca l'ultimo episodio)
- Shonen Ashibe GO! GO! Goma-chan - Martedì 13:00
NOVITÀ
- 18if - Venerdì 18:00
- Katsugeki Touken Ranbu - Lunedì 18:00
- Made in Abyss - Lunedì 18:00
- NTR - Netsuzou Trap - Mercoledì 18:00
- Vatican Miracle Examiner - Lunedì 18:00
IN PROSECUZIONE
- My Hero Academia (2a stagione) - Martedì 18:00
- Sagrada Reset - Giovedì 18:00
LATECAST
NOVITÀ
- Knight's & Magic - Domenica
- Hina Logi from Luck and Logic - Sabato
- Love and Lies (Koi to Uso) - Lunedì
- Princess Principal -Domenica
LATECAST
Fonte Consultata:
Annunci VVVVID, Yamato Animation
Programmazione Crunchyroll
Devi eseguire l'accesso per lasciare un commento.