L’account ufficiale di Twitter del franchise Code Geass ha svelato il perchè del countdown dell'ultima settimana. Sono state svelate infatti le date dei tre film cinematografici di riepilogo insieme alle prime immagini e a un teaser video che andiamo a mostrarvi
 

I tre film (che avranno comunque delle scene inedite oltre a quelle di montaggio) saranno, in ordine di continuità: Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Awakening Path), Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Rebellion Path), and Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path). Il primo film sarà nei cinema giapponesi il 21 ottobre October 21, il secondo ci sarà per febbraio 2018 e il terzo a maggio 

Mostrato anche il poster promozionale dei film
 
 
Nessuna notizia invece per l'attesa nuova serie  Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch (Lelouch della resurrezione) che vedrà il ritorno (?) del celebre antieroe Lelouche Lamperouge  ma su due spin off light novel dedicati al franchise. Il primo, Code Geass - Hangyaku no LelouchGaiden - Shiro no Kishi, Kurenai no Yasha (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Lancelot & Guren), si concentrerà su storie su Suzaku e Kallen, mentre il secondo, Code Geass Danshō - Mosaic no Kakera (Code Geass Story Fragment - Piece of the Mosaic), sarà incentrato su sei diversi protagonisti la cui vita è influenzata e cambiata dagli eventi della storia principale.

Fonte consultata:
AnimeNewsNetwork