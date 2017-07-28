I tre film (che avranno comunque delle scene inedite oltre a quelle di montaggio) saranno, in ordine di continuità: Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Kōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Awakening Path), Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Handō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Rebellion Path), and Code Geass - Hangyaku no Lelouch - Ōdō (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - The Imperial Path). Il primo film sarà nei cinema giapponesi il 21 ottobre October 21, il secondo ci sarà per febbraio 2018 e il terzo a maggio
Mostrato anche il poster promozionale dei film
Nessuna notizia invece per l'attesa nuova serie Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch (Lelouch della resurrezione) che vedrà il ritorno (?) del celebre antieroe Lelouche Lamperouge ma su due spin off light novel dedicati al franchise. Il primo, Code Geass - Hangyaku no LelouchGaiden - Shiro no Kishi, Kurenai no Yasha (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion - Lancelot & Guren), si concentrerà su storie su Suzaku e Kallen, mentre il secondo, Code Geass Danshō - Mosaic no Kakera (Code Geass Story Fragment - Piece of the Mosaic), sarà incentrato su sei diversi protagonisti la cui vita è influenzata e cambiata dagli eventi della storia principale.
Fonte consultata:
AnimeNewsNetwork
Devi eseguire l'accesso per lasciare un commento.