Ecco le classifiche complete:
Top 10 Personaggi Maschili
- Kirito (Sword Art Online)
- Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
- Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)
- Kazuma (Konosuba 2)
- Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)
- Toriharon (Gothicmade: Hana no Utame)
- Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion)
- Kiriyama Rei (March Comes In Like A Lion)
- Archer (Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works)
- Orga Itsuka (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
Top 10 Personaggi Femminili
- Asuna (Sword Art Online)
- Tanya Degurechaff (Saga of Tanya the Evil)
- Saber (Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works)
- Rem (Re:Zero)
- Ranka Lee (Macross Frontier)
- Sheryl (Macross Frontier)
- Atra Mixta (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
- Lachesis (Five Star Stories)
- Serval (Kemono Friends)
- Hanekawa Tsubasa (Monogatari)
Fonte Consultata:
Crunchyroll
