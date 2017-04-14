Sword Art Online è sicuramente una delle opere di maggior successo degli ultimi anni. Ogni qualvolta esce qualcosa di nuovo del franchise riesce a catalizzare l’attenzione su di sé, con la proiezione al cinema di Ordinal Scale non poteva sicuramente essere diversamente. Se non bastasse il successo al botteghino, segnaliamo anche il successo registrato dalla rivista specializzata in anime Newtype; nell’edizione di maggio Kirito ed Asuna hanno confermato la prima posizione agguantata precedentemente
 

Ecco le classifiche complete:

Top 10 Personaggi Maschili
  1. Kirito (Sword Art Online)
  2. Mikazuki Augus (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
  3. Char Aznable (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin)
  4. Kazuma (Konosuba 2)
  5. Araragi Koyomi (Monogatari)
  6. Toriharon (Gothicmade: Hana no Utame)
  7. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion)
  8. Kiriyama Rei (March Comes In Like A Lion)
  9. Archer (Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works)
  10. Orga Itsuka (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)


Top 10 Personaggi Femminili
  1. Asuna (Sword Art Online)
  2. Tanya Degurechaff (Saga of Tanya the Evil)
  3. Saber (Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works)
  4. Rem (Re:Zero)
  5. Ranka Lee (Macross Frontier)
  6. Sheryl (Macross Frontier)
  7. Atra Mixta (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans)
  8. Lachesis (Five Star Stories)
  9. Serval (Kemono Friends)
  10. Hanekawa Tsubasa (Monogatari)
Ricordiamo che il film arriverà in Italia il 13 ed il 14 giugno 2017.

Fonte Consultata:
Crunchyroll